Frances Gail Hitt (From: Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teacher at a Greenwood County elementary school was arrested after she reportedly assaulted a six-year-old student.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office the assault which happened on July 22 at Mays Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office report stated that the teacher pulled the seat out from under a student, causing the student to fall and hit his face.

The teacher, Frances Gail Hitt, was charged with third-degree assault and battery.

The report stated that school security camera footage showed the incident.

In the report, Hitt told deputies that she could not remember why she removed the chair from under the student.

Greenwood School District 50 said Hitt was placed on administrative leave as of July 22.