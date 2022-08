ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, William Joseph Burton Jr. is behind a multitude of crimes involving kids.

Deputies said Burton Jr. was found in Pelzer not only with child sexual abuse material but distributing it to others as well.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.