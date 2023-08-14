SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested after human remains of a missing man were found in a burned car.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Sharon Road near Fowler Road in reference to a vehicle that had been burned with human remains inside.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the vehicle belonging to Leroy Palmer Jr., who was reported missing after leaving his residence around midnight on August 4 to meet someone and never returning.

Deputies said investigators found a trail camera near the car that showed pictures of the car driving through a gate and coming to a stop, where it was found, a male approaching the car with a gas can, and the car igniting in flames.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 51-year-old Leroy Palmer Jr., of Spartanburg.

Investigators were able to get security videos from other businesses and identify Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV as suspects.

Salters and Ferguson were both charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and third-degree arson.