MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A relative of Harriet Tubman was in Myrtle Beach on Monday.

Tina Wyatt, Tubman’s great-great-great-grandniece and her husband travel with the Traveling Journey to Freedom Harriet Tubman Monument all over the country.

The monument made its way to Georgetown last week and the couple drove it from Washington D.C. to be part of the celebration.

Over the weekend, Harriet Tubman’s Journey to Freedom Sculpture was unveiled in Georgetown.

“I love talking about her,” Wyatt said. “I love talking about what she believed in and who she was in life.”

Wyatt spoke at the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School about some parts of her family’s history that didn’t make the history books.

When people see Tubman’s statue, Wyatt said it reinforces all that she stood for, as well as the inspiration she is to so many.

“For not just African Americans, but for every race and every culture,” Wyatt said. “For women and for men.”

Myrtle Beach Middle School’s dance team dedicated a dance to Tubman’s legacy. A legacy that is commemorated in Georgetown by the home of James A. Bowley, Tubman’s great nephew, off King Street.

In 2019, the Gullah Geechee Chamber made the home an historic marker. Not only was Bowley one of Tubman’s relatives, he was one of the first enslaved people who Tubman helped emancipate.

“And when she reached her freedom, she looked back and she said ‘I’m here but I don’t feel like I should be here by myself,'” said Jo Ella McQueen, a member of the World Community Magazine. “She wanted to make sure that her family enjoyed the same opportunity.”

Wyatt and her husband are excited to bring Tubman home to her family ties in Georgetown.

“I was just dumbfounded. I couldn’t believe [it], I said ‘he built this house?'” Wyatt said.

From now until Oct. 31, the Traveling Harriet Tubman Statue will be at Joseph Hayne Rainey Park in Georgetown.