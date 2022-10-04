MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do.

Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. “Ol’ Faithful” is a 1998 GMC Sierra that is lifted six inches.

The Sizemores saw the water rising and the danger increasing on the streets below them, and they knew their truck was capable of getting out there.

“You take advantage of the situation when you got the equipment to do it,” Jason Sizemore said.

The Sizemores took to the streets with Ol’ Faithful and were able to rescue more than six people from dangerous situations.

“Why not be a good bystander and help people in need?” Jason Sizemore said.

April Sizemore made a post on Facebook asking people to reach out to her if they needed help. The couple continued to assist people throughout the weekend from Ocean Boulevard all the way down to Murrells Inlet.

“We were safe,” April Sizemore said. “So, God just kind of said, ‘go help these other people.’”

Even with a big, lifted truck, there were still scary moments out in the storm.

“I could feel my truck slide just a little bit and I was like, ‘man, it’s getting to the point where it’s getting a little dangerous,’” Jason Sizemore said. “I kind of went around the water as much as I possibly could instead of just going through it.”

April Sizemore said helping people makes her feel good.

”The first [person we rescued] was an older lady, and she was in a first-floor apartment. She couldn’t walk, and she was trapped, basically, because it was knee-deep water,” April Sizemore said. “I kept her calm and everything and she just really had an impact on me.”

For the Sizemores, helping people has always been a part of their lives.

“[Jason] was a firefighter back home, and I’m a nurse, so we kind of have that in our blood already,” April Sizemore said.

The couple is selfless, and they just wanted to see their neighbors safe.

“If we see people that need help, we just go and do it,” April Sizemore said. “We don’t think about our safety. I know we should, but we just want to get people help. So, yeah, it makes us feel good.”