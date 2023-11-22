COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A grand jury delivered indictments against a prisoner at Lee Correctional Facility and an outside accomplice in a child sex abuse case in Greenville County, as well as a guard and kitchen worker.

According to the State Attorney General’s Office, Abbygale Alexandria El-Dier, Jacob Nathaniel Lance, Brittany Nicole Welch and Brian Darold Keely were each indicted in what the state dubbed operation “Clean Sweep,” an investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor in Greenville County.

According to the attorney general’s office, Lance, who is serving 30 years in prison for beating a man to death in Pendleton in 2015, allegedly used a contraband cell phone to work with El-Dier to perpetrate the abuse of a minor victim.

El-Dier was charged in August for allegedly producing child pornography and sharing it with an inmate at the prison.

Welch, a correctional officer at Lee Correctional, is accused of allowing contraband in the prison. Keely is alleged to have participated in contraband trades in order to get child sexual abuse material.

El-Dier is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal conspiracy. She was denied bond.

Lance is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal conspiracy. He was denied bond.

Welch is charged misconduct in office and obstruction of justice. She was given a $10,000 bond.

Keely is charged with criminal conspiracy, furnishing or attempting to furnish contraband and sexual exploitation of a minor.