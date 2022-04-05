GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – An Inman man was charged with murder in a fatal altercation that took place in mid March, the Greer Police Department said.

According to police, 25-year-old Jacob Alexander Hill was involved in a fight on March 13, 2022 on McDaniel Avenue in Greer that included Hill striking a victim in the head with a metal pipe.

The victim, identified as Joshua Wilbanks, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Following an investigation, Hill was arrested and charged with attempted murder on March 29.

Police said Wilbanks died from his injuries on March 30, and Hill was then charged with murder.

Hill is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.