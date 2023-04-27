GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Ten years ago, LaCarsha Padgett’s worst nightmare happened. And for 10 years, she’s had no answers.

“I hated the world because they had taken my son away from me,” said LaCarsha Padgett, mother of Malik Padgett. “And no one would tell me who did it and the person was walking around free and he could do this again.”

15-year-old Malik Padgett was at a birthday party in Greenwood when a group of unknown people began firing shots into the crowd. Malik was hit in the chest and succumbed to his injuries. Since then, no one has been arrested for his death.

“It’s one of those cases, so many people were there that when this incident occurred, you’re probably talking anywhere from 50 to 100 people and for us not to have people come forward it’s just heartbreaking,” said Chief TJ Chaudoin with the Greenwood Police Department.

Chaudoin said he knows people have the answers he, his team and Padgett’s family have been searching for.

On Wednesday, a balloon release was held, followed by the publishing of a new video explaining what police are doing now.

“One of the things we are in the process of doing now is taking all of that evidence and re-submitting it to SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) to redo it and maybe tie it into some other shootings that have happened after that shooting,” said Chaudoin.

As this investigation continues, Padgett’s mother said she’s hopeful.

“The only thing that would make me feel better is if they caught that person because he or she would not be on the streets to do that to someone else and have their family feeling like I was,” said Padgett.

Greenwood Police said this horrific incident should never have happened, but witnessing what Padgett’s family has gone through over the course of 10 years is what continues to motivate them to do everything possible.

“The worst cases we’ve ever had are where parents have to bury children and, unfortunately from when I started 20-something years ago to now, it seems like it’s happened a lot more,” said Chaudoin.

Greenwood Police said they’ve re-assigned this case to a new detective, and it will be his sole focus moving forward. If you would like to watch the video released by the Greenwood Police Department, click here.