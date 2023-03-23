CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A father is facing charges after a 3-month-old died from abuse, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the baby was brought to Cherokee Medical Center by his father Saturday night after reportedly finding him unresponsive in the apartment.

The baby was resuscitated at the hospital and then flown to Greenville Children’s Hospital where he had to undergo treatment.

The baby died on Wednesday. The coroner’s office identified him as Malachi Alfred Maurice Tate, Jr., of Gaffney.

The coroner’s office said there were injuries on Tate Jr.’s body that are not consistent with a fall the father, Malachi Alfred Maurice Tate, initially reported happened two days before.

“The fatal injuries on this infant are no doubt from abuse,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

The Gaffney Police Department said Tate was originally charged with abuse/inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

However, if the death of Tate Jr., the police department is in the process of upgrading charges against him.

Investigators said they are working with other agencies to continue to collect evidence of the infant’s death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.