INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Indian Land High School bus drivers and riders were on high alert Thursday after a busload of students were exposed to an unknown substance after school Wednesday.

It’s left some parents with mixed feelings.

“I feel safe, though; I have no problems at all.”

“Just discouraged, really, not knowing what exactly is going on because no one is saying anything.”

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office says around 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, 40 students and a bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus at Indian Land High School.

First responders found the bus near the bus office behind the stadium.

A 14-year-old girl lost consciousness, and other students exhibited symptoms of exposure, as well as an EMS worker treating the patients.

Authorities say all those exposed are stable.

The incident is still under investigation.

“You just want the assurance that they’re going to be okay when they’re in this building. That takes pressure off of our family, knowing that they’re going to be safe.”

“It is what it is; kids got to go to school; you can’t control everything.”