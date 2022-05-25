ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Six people are facing charges after police said investigators seized over 1,000 blue pills that are believed to be pressed fentanyl and various other drugs from a car and home in Rock Hill Monday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said officers were patrolling in the 400 block of Byars Street around 3:20 p.m. Monday when they saw a man they said had active warrants for his arrest sitting on the front porch of a home.

The man, identified as Sameal Johnson, was apprehended at the home.

During the arrest, officers said they smelled the odor of marijuana at the home. They detained the people inside while a search warrant was issued.

While searching the home, officers reportedly found 142 blue pills that were believed to be pressed fentanyl, 2.12 grams of marijuana and .13 grams of blue powder believed to be fentanyl, and a half-smoked cigar, police said.

Officers also said they saw blue pills through the window of a Dodge Charger parked in the yard.

A search warrant was issued for the car and officers sized another 871 blue pills believed to be fentanyl, 3.3 grams of crack cocaine, 30.3 grams of marijuana and two digital scales.

Rock Hill Police said the home and vehicle were located within three-tenths of a mile of Friedheim Park.

Authorities said six people were arrested after the searches.

Sameal Johnson, 25, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Distribute within Proximity of a Playground, Park, or School.

Anquavious Duncan, 31, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Distribute within Proximity of a Playground, Park, or School.

Kendarius Johnson, 25, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute within Proximity of a Playground, Park, or School.

Anthony Martin, 52, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Distribute within Proximity of a Playground, Park, or School.

Justin Reid, 25, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Distribute within Proximity of a Playground, Park, or School.

Hazeline Reid, 61, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Distribute within Proximity of a Playground, Park, or School.