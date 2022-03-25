PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple homes were damaged and some minor injuries were reported following two tornadoes Wednesday evening in Pickens County.

According to Pickens County Emergency Management, calls started coming in around 9:30 p.m. related to trees being down, trees being on houses and people possibly trapped at one house on Lost Valley Road near Crystal Lane.

Storm damage was also reported along Reece Mill Road.

Tree on car in Pickens Co.

Roof missing from house in Pickens Co.

Tree down

First responders on scene in Pickens Co.



House damaged by storm in Pickens Co.





Tree on car in Pickens Co.



Storm damage on Windmont Avenue in Pickens County, S.C., March 24, 2022 (WSPA)

Emergency management said around a dozen homes were damaged with five to six houses having major damage. Two mobile homes were turned over, officials said.

Most families affected will stay with family in the area. The Red Cross will assist one family with shelter for the night.

Search crews did a secondary search, but emergency management was confident that everyone was accounted for.

Three minor injuries were reported and all were treated on scene, according to emergency management.

7NEWS crews on scene said power lines were down.

The National Weather Service conducted storm surveys Thursday to confirm that the tornadoes touched down.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado touched down just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening with maximum winds of 115 mph.

The tornado was on the ground for more than six miles.

They also confirmed a second tornado, an EF-0, with maximum winds of 70 mph.

That tornado was on the ground for just one-eighth of a mile.

Earlier in the evening, a 7NEWS viewer captured video of a funnel cloud in Abbeville County.