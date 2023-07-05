MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WGHP) — A beach proposal gone wrong was saved thanks to Myrtle Beach police and the help of a good Samaritan, according to a police department Facebook post.

On Saturday, a man from Tennessee flagged down Beach Patrol Officer John Lively and explained that he and his girlfriend were taking photos along the beach, but, when the couple got to their last location, the man realized that the ring had fallen out of his pocket.

Lively, along with PFC Sean Owens and Zachary Stashick, searched the spots where the couple had previously taken photos. PFC Shon McCluskey and his K-9, Goggles, also joined the search for Goggles to get some training.

When a passerby overheard the situation, they joined the search, armed with a metal detector. Thanks to their equipment, the good Samaritan was able to find the ring.

Police got the ring back to the man, who was able to continue his proposal. The best part? She said yes!

“The Myrtle Beach community pulls together anytime, anywhere, for anyone! We wish the engaged couple a happy future!” Myrtle Beach police said.