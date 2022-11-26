Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after three dogs were found dead in a dumpster, according to the department.

Police were called on Nov. 15 to the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard and found an adult female Pitbull and two puppies dead inside a plastic tub in a dumpster, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officials believe the Pitbull was between one and three years old and the puppies were eight weeks old, according to police. The Pitbull was medium-sized and black and brown with cropped ears. The puppies were both black with white points.

Officers believe the Pitbull died of starvation and the two puppies drowned.

Anyone with information about the dogs or their owner is asked to contact police at 843-918-1331 or email animalcontrol@cityofmyrtlebeach.com and reference report 22-022412.