GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after multiple people were found dead in a home on Sunday night.

According to the Parker District Fire Department, crews responded for an initial cardiac arrest medical emergency call at 2 Worth Street in Greenville.

First responders said they arrived around 8:00 p.m. and found multiple people unresponsive.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s office were also called to the scene. According to officials, this is an ongoing investigation.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

