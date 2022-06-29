Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

ELGIN, SC (WSPA) – Multiple earthquakes, including a magnitude 3.5 earthquake and a magnitude 3.6, were reported Wednesday near Elgin, South Carolina.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened at 2:43 p.m. just east of Elgin in Kershaw County.

The USGS said the magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred at a depth of around 2.6 kilometers.

The agency initially reported that the earthquake was magnitude 3.3 but has since updated that measurement.

According to the USGS, three smaller aftershocks hit the same area in the hours after the first quake: magnitude 2.1, magnitude 1.9, and magnitude 1.5.

Later, a magnitude 3.6 quake shook the area just after 7:00 p.m. The USGS said that earthquake occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers.

Two additional small aftershocks happened around 7:20 p.m.

More than three dozen earthquakes of at least magnitude 1.0 have been reported in the Elgin area since late 2021.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake, along with 4 smaller earthquakes, shook the same area on Sunday.

Sunday’s magnitude 3.4 earthquake was the strongest to hit that area since this swarm of earthquakes began, until Wednesday’s quakes.