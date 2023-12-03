UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit found a family of hikers Thursday afternoon who were reported missing in the area.

Deputies responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the Rose Hill Plantation located on Sardis Road

When they arrived, deputies learned that a mother and her four children from Lexington got lost during their hike.

Deputies found the family’s car, where K-9 Merle picked up the family’s scent.

“Once they found her vehicle, they let the dog run around the vehicle and get a scent,” Sheriff Jeff Bailey explained. “Then, he started tracking them down through the trail and down through the woods.”

K-9 Merle led deputies through the wooded area while following the family’s scent.

“He tracked pretty fast to them,” Bailey said. “Then, as they got closer, Cpl. Caldwell heard one of the children screaming and hollering. They followed that with the dog.”

Right before 5 p.m., K-9 Merle led deputies to the family.

“They had gone off the trail,” Bailey said. “We found them approximately a mile away from the original location where they started.

“You have to think about the cold temperatures we’re having at night,” he added. “Getting around 5 o’clock is getting close to dark. Having four kids in the middle of the woods is a scary feeling, I’m sure, for the mother.”

Deputies were able to rescue the family and safely get them back to their car.

Bailey said he is proud of his deputies and, of course, K-9 Merle.

“All of our dogs train once a week,” Bailey explained. “It’s a pretty rigorous training they go through once a week. When something like this ends up as well as this did, and we find the mother and the kids, it’s really exciting for the handlers because that’s what they train them for. That means a lot to them – to the dogs and the handlers.”