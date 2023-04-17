MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the two Mexico kidnapping survivors was arrested Friday night in Myrtle Beach, according to online booking records.

Latavia Washington McGee, 34, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records show.

News13 has reached out to police for more information about why Washington was arrested.

Washington McGee was part of a group that traveled to Mexico in March for a cosmetic procedure. Eric Williams also survived the kidnapping. Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard were both killed. All four are Lake City natives.

The group was found at a wooden shack and taken back to the United States, according to Mexican investigative documents viewed by the Associated Press.

Inside the shack, the documents said Washington McGee and Williams were blindfolded. Beside them were the bodies of Woodard and Brown, wrapped in blankets and plastic bags. When authorities arrived, Washington McGee and Williams shouted desperately to them in English.

A guard who tried to escape out a back door was quickly apprehended, the documents said. He was wearing a tactical vest, but there is no mention of him being armed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.