CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public of two escaped inmates from their detention center.
Austin Drake and Harold Bryant Jr. escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies said.
“We are actively searching and working this case with the State Law Enforcement Division, and other agencies,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Drake, 25, is described as 6’0″ tall with brown hair and green eyes. Bryant, 26, is described as 6’2″ tall with brown hair. Both are wanted for escape from the detention center.
Austin Drake: Pending charges
- Jan. 29, 2021: Two counts of first-degree burglary, a serious felony
- March 15, 2021: Attempted murder
- March 15, 2021: First-degree burglary
- March 15, 2021: Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- March 15, 2021: Armed robbery
- Dec. 9, 2021: Assault and third-degree battery
- April 12, 2022: Two counts of contraband possession by a prisoner
- Oct. 10, 2022: Contraband possession by a prisoner
Harold Bryant Jr.: Pending charges
- July 19, 2022: Larceny
- July 20, 2022: Grand larceny
- August 26, 2022: Grand larceny
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the tip line at 843-287-0235.