FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who killed an 80-year-old Horry County woman in March 2021 will be sentenced on Aug. 3 at the federal courthouse in Florence, according to online court records.

Mary Ann Elvington / Photo: Horry County Police Department

A federal judge in September found Dominique Brand guilty on all counts in the killing of Mary Ann Elvington. His sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Brand killed Elvington, who was a retired school teacher, after kidnapping her from her home in Nichols and holding her at gunpoint in her car and forcing her to drive to North Carolina.

That led to the case being prosecuted in federal court.

Prosecutors said Brand later returned to South Carolina with Elvington and shot and killed her with a shotgun behind an abandoned grocery store at the Zion Crossroad in Marion County.

He then took Elvington’s 2012 Buick LaCross and abandoned it in a wooded area behind a nightclub in Marion.

Brand later turned himself into authorities in Marion County. He could face life in prison without parole.