SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder was arrested Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:10 a.m. to the 100 block of Walnut Grove Road in an attempt to locate Jacob Ryan Mims, 31, of Spartanburg.

Deputies said there was a vehicle matching the vehicle Mims drives behind the house.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they saw the vehicle attempting to pull out of the driveway.

The sheriff’s office did not engage in pursuit but followed behind Mims in case he decided to get out of the vehicle and run away.

Deputies said Mims approached I-26 and was going westbound in the eastbound lane. Deputies followed Mims but in the westbound lane.

After following Mims, the pursuit came to a stop. Mims complied with commands to get out of the vehicle and He was taken into custody.

Following the arrest, Mims was charged with the following:

attempted murder

two counts of driving under suspension

two counts of habitual traffic offender

two counts of blue light violation

no turn signal

removing, destroying, or circumventing operation of electronic monitoring device

two counts of resisting arrested – no assault

littering

escape

hit and run unattended vehicle

home detention violation

reckless driving

use of tag on the wrong vehicle

muffler violation

window tent reg violation

Mims is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.