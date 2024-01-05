(WSPA) – A man suspected of fatally shooting another inside a Dollar General in Duncan has been arrested in Ohio.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Ladarius Jquan Harris, 27, of Spartanburg was arrested Thursday by a SWAT Team in Ohio after a brief standoff.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, Harris is believed to have shot Danny Ray Crisp, 50, of Spartanburg inside of a Dollar General in Duncan.

Crisp died a few days later at the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, prior to the incident, the two men had been in a disagreement where shots were fired, but not reported.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance video from Dollar General of the day of the shooting shows Crisp arm himself with a mallet and follow Harris around the store. The video also reportedly shows Crisp motioning for his wife and daughter to exit the store, then raising the mallet and heading towards the aisle Harris was on.

Store cameras did not capture the shooting, but based on the video, investigators and solicitors believe the shooting was in self-defense. However, the sheriff’s office said based on Harris’ criminal history, he appeared to have violated two weapons offenses.

Harris is now facing charges of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of possession with intent to distribute, manufacturing, or trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Harris is currently held at the Ross County Detention Facility in Chillicothe. It is unknown if he has waived extradition and when he will be brought back to Spartanburg County.