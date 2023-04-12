SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempting to strangle his hospital roommate.

According to the Seventh Soliticor’s Office, Kenneth Scott Blake, 36, of Cowpens, pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The incident happened on April 12, 2021, in the behavioral health unit at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Blake was the roommate of the victim at the hospital.

The solicitor’s office said Blake went into the common area of the behavioral health unit and looked to see if anyone was watching.

He then re-entered his room where the victim appeared to be sleeping. Blake wrapped his hands around the victim’s neck and placed his entire weight onto his hands and began to strangle the victim.

He strangled the victim for almost a minute and then let go, the solicitor’s office. The victim gasped for breath before Blake attempted to strangle him again.

Blake stopped to check the common area again before re-entering the room and strangled the victim for another minute.

As a nurse was passing the room, Black stopped choking his roommate and got into his bed.

Security footage showed the victim kicking his legs violently during the attack.

The judge sentenced Blake to 16 years in prison where he will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for release.