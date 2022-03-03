Man in stolen vehicle carrying stolen weapons leads deputies on a high-speed chase across state lines

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase across state lines in a stolen vehicle carrying stolen weapons.

According to Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies joined a chase of a stolen vehicle out of Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon around 3:20 p.m. The chase reached speeds upwards of 120 miles per hour.

During the chase, the driver, 26-year-old Tiree Keshawn Waymer, recklessly drove on the wrong side of the interstate multiple times. Multiple agencies including Chester County, York County Sheriff’s Office, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were involved in the pursuit.

Eventually, deputies managed to stop Waymer’s vehicle. He fled and was ultimately captured after a short foot pursuit.

Waymer was found with two AR-style rifles, three pistols, and a 12-gauge shotgun. All of the guns were stolen.

Investigators say Waymer will be charged with three counts of unlawful carrying of a firearm, six counts of possession of a stolen gun, failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Waymer is being housed in the Chester County Detention Center awaiting bond. Investigators say this is the second high-speed chase out of Charlotte that occurred Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter