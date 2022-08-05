Gambles machines that were seized by police in Columbia. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, was charged with operating a gaming house, keeping unlawful gaming tables, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of marijuana.

Police said an anonymous tip led officers to a home in the 3000 block of North Beltline Boulevard Thursday and with a search warrant officers found 11 tabletop gaming machines, cash, a handgun and marijuana.

It is believed Hopkins has been operating the game house for about two years, the sheriff’s office said.

Unit and the Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CGIU) and the Code Enforcement Unit are assisting with the investigation.