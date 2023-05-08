GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed following an altercation that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Avid Road and Sawgrass Place around 1:34 a.m. in reference to a motor vehicle incident.

Upon arrival, deputies found Kenneth Davis McClendon outside of his vehicle with significant injuries.

McClendon was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The other vehicle involved in the collision was no longer at the scene when deputies arrived.

Throughout the investigation, deputies determined that the collision was an intentional act and the suspect was identified as William Gray Ackerman Jr. of Greenwood, SC.

Ackerman was located at a residence near the scene and was arrested and charged with murder.