SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges after deputies found him asleep behind the wheel in the middle of the road Thursday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, while a deputy was patrolling an area he saw a black Dodge Ram stopped in the first lane of travel on the southeast lanes of Warren H Abernathy Highway near Old Spartanburg Highway.

The deputy pulled behind the vehicle and tried to alert the driver with lights and sirens.

The incident report said the deputy got out of his vehicle and approached the Dodge when he noticed the driver was asleep and the car was in drive.

The driver still had his foot on the brake, so the deputy went to the passenger side to put the car in park, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was able to wake the driver up and told him to exit the truck, the incident report said.

While talking to the driver, identified as Allez Ivan Florez, 22, of Greenwood, Florez told the deputy he had three beers in Belton and almost made it home, according to the sheriff’s office. However, Florez did not know where he was so he stopped and fell asleep.

Once Florez was out of the truck, field sobriety tests were conducted by the sheriff’s office.

Florez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license.

According the sheriff’s office, Floez’s blood alcohol content was .15.

Florez is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.