SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of misusing 911 and telling officials he wanted to kill officers Sunday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Bellingham Court about the misuse of 911.

Before deputies arrived, they were informed that the caller said he had killed an officer on one call, and on another call, said he wanted to kill officers.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they located 24-year-old Marcus Miller. Deputies said Miller confirmed that he called 911 four times at 6:09 p.m. 6:30 p.m. 6:47 p.m. and 7:11 p.m.

When asked why he called 911 four times, he said he wanted deputies to respond and thought that “was the only way they would”, the incident report said.

Deputies arrested Miller for misuse of 911.

The sheriff’s office said once handcuffs were on Miller he suddenly started spinning and “attempting to assault any deputy that was near him by kicking and headbutting.”

While in handcuffs, Miller started trying to bite and spit on deputies.

After the interaction between deputies and Miller, one deputy received scratches on his arm and headbutted K9 Deputy Escobar. Neither was taken to the hospital.

Miller was charged with four counts of misuse of 911, one count of resisting arrest with injury and throwing bodily fluids on public officials.