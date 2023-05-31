OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 25-year-old man was arrested in Virginia and will be extradited back to South Carolina after a woman was found dead near Seneca.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the woman’s body was found near the intersection of Wells Highway and Porsche Lane near Seneca. According to the coroner’s office, the 26-year-old woman is believed to have died on Monday evening.

Deputies said that the investigation began when they responded to a home on S. Gate Drive,

which is near Carson Road in regards to blood discovered inside the home on Monday evening.

According to deputies they spoke to family members, who stated that they had left the

home to go to Anderson late Monday afternoon, leaving the suspect and the victim at the

home.

When the family members returned to the home on Monday evening, they saw the suspect quickly leave the home and get into a 2000 silver Chrysler 300, and speed away as attempts were made to get him to stop by a family member.



A family member told the deputy that upon entering the home, they saw blood in the house. Additional deputies, along with Crime Scene Technicians and Investigators from the

Criminal Investigations Bureau, arrived on the scene and began to collect evidence from the

home.

The family attempted to contact the victim, who was not at home when they

returned from Anderson, but was unsuccessful in speaking to her.

An initial arrest warrant was obtained against the suspect for the use of a vehicle without

permission with the intent to deprive. The arrest warrant was entered into the National Crimes Information Center database. The victim’s information was also entered into NCIC as a missing

person since the victim could not be located.

Officials have taken David Delgado, Jr., 25, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania into custody at the Chesterfield (VA) County jail. Delgado Jr. is pending extradition proceedings, after his arrest there on local charges.

According to the arrest warrants, Delgado, Jr. shot the victim in the upper body with an AR-15

rifle and disposed of the body.

Delgado, Jr. and the victim were in a relationship and had been staying at the S. Gate Drive

address for about a month, according to Investigators.

Delgado Jr. has been charged with murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation remains ongoing.