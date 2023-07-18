CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The man arrested last week for the Gilgo Beach murders in New York has a tie to South Carolina.

The suspect for the killings of four women on Long Island, Rex Heuermann planned to retire on property he owned in Chester County, according to Fox News. His brother, Craig Heuermann, reportedly already lives in the area.

Because of this connection, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Gilgo Beach Task Force to assist in gathering evidence relevant to the investigation. The sheriff’s office has and will continue to work closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Suffolk County (N.Y.) authorities during this investigation.

The properties owned by the Heuermann brothers in Chester are barely visible from the unpaved road on which they sit and are surrounded by no-trespassing signs, Fox News reported. Craig Heuermann’s front gate has two signs: one that reads, “Keep out/No trespassing,” and another that reads, “No Warrant/No Entry.”

Rex Heuermann faces charges of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in connection to the discovery of four bodies found near Gilgo Beach in 2010.