SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Monday for throwing a dog twice from a bridge in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers responded to Highway 11 in the Fingerville area in reference to animal cruelty.

Officers were told a man was tossing a dog off and over the bridge.

While searching the area, officers located a man holding a dog in a chokehold. Officers identified the man as 43-year-old Shannon Lee Cantrell.

One-year-old brown-and-white pitbull-type dog

Cantrell told officers that “witches” told him to throw his one-year-old dog from the bridge.

The dog was thrown twice at a distance measured 34-feet from the bridge to the ground according to investigators.

Cantrell was charged with ill-treatment of animals and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Cantrell released ownership of his dog to Spartanburg County.

Deputies said the animal did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.

The dog was transported to the Greenville County Animal Care for assessment.