MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man arrested Tuesday afternoon in Myrtle Beach is facing a murder charge in the killing of a woman who had been missing from the Wilmington, North Carolina, area since Friday, police said.

William Haven Hicks was in the Myrtle Beach Jail Wednesday afternoon, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. He will be charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of KC Johson, who went missing from the 1900 block of Tradd Court on Friday but was not reported missing until Saturday, police said.

Johnson was killed on Friday in the 1300 block of Kings Street, according to police, who said the two had met only recently through social media.

Hicks was arrested at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at a family member’s home in the 1900 block of Culbertson Avenue, according to Myrtle Beach Police Sgt. Tom Vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609.