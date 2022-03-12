LIVE: Trump speaks at rally in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former president Donald Trump is set to take the stage Saturday night at a rally in Florence.

Guest speakers at the event were South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, state Rep. Russell Fry, former state Rep. Katie Arrington, South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, Brandon Judd, college football hall of fame Coach Lou Holtz and entrepreneur Graham Allen.

The first guest speaker was MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who repeated falsehoods of election fraud in 2020.

Trump supporters had already been waiting at the airport ahead of his scheduled event, and a large crowd was already gathered early Saturday afternoon.

Doors opened 2 p.m. and guest speakers started at 4 p.m. Trump will give remarks at 7 p.m.

A “No Drone Zone” is also in effect.

News13 will stream the remarks live in the player above.