CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation involving two teens is underway in Clover, Clover Police announced on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday on Pinckney Street. 19-year-old Clover resident Keon Knox was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a home and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report and the coroner’s office.

An initial investigation identified a 17-year-old as a suspect, and he was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Moss Justice Center.

There is no mention of charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.