CHARLESTON, S.C. (WGHP) — Jimmy Buffett fans won’t be “wastin’ away again in Margaritaville” or in Charleston, South Carolina, this Saturday.

On Thursday, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers announced that the May 20 concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston would be rescheduled.

In a statement, Buffett explained that a check-up in Boston ended with a hospital visit “to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

While there is no rescheduled date yet, the “Margaritaville” singer assured fans that he would be performing in Charleston “when I am well enough to perform.”

Buffett’s statement is included in full below.

Love to all JB

Buffett has performed five live shows so far in 2023, including Las Vegas; Palm Desert, California; Phoenix, Arizona and Alpharetta, Georgia. His most recent show took place on May 6 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, where he headlined alongside “I’m Yours” singer Jason Mraz.