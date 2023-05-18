CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Jimmy Buffett announced his Charleston concert Saturday has been canceled due to being hospitalized.

The concert was planned for Saturday at Credit One Stadium in Charleston.

Buffett posted on his Facebook page that while he was in Boston for a check-up, he was hospitalized “to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

“I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” Buffett wrote.

The concert will be rescheduled.

Buffett said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced.