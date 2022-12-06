ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on his coworkers at a restaurant Monday morning.

A report from the Anderson Police Department states that officers responded to Mission Grill at 1807A E. Greenville Street in Anderson around 9:45 a.m. Monday morning in reference to a hostile employee that was threatening coworkers with a gun.

The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Gary Lamar Brown, of Anderson. According to victim statements in the report, Brown was upset because his hours had been cut.

The general manager of the store as well as some employees helped get others to hide in the back freezer during the incident. Police said Brown left on a bicycle but returned roughly 20 minutes later. At that time he was told that he had been fired, and then became “irate and started threatening everyone and struck [an employee] in the back of the head,” according to the victims.

He was arrested Monday after fleeing the scene once again on his bike.

Brown is charged with the following:

Simple assault

2nd degree assault & battery

Pointing a firearm ar another person

Unlawful carry of a weapon