FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A groom who lost his wife and was left critically injured just hours after exchanging their vows on Folly Beach in April is back home recovering.

The couple had left their wedding reception when authorities said Jamie Komoroski, 25, slammed into the back of a golf cart they were riding in with family.

Komoroski was reportedly traveling at about 65 MPH in a 25 MPH zone, police said.

Authorities say Miller, a bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, Friday, April 28, 2023. (Family of Samantha Miller via AP)

The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Miller, still in her wedding dress, suffered blunt force trauma and died at the scene.

Miller’s husband, Aric Hutchinson of Utah, and another family member on the golf cart were seriously injured in the crash, Hutchinson’s mother wrote in a GoFundMe.

According to Aric Hutchinson’s mother, Aric received multiple injuries from the accident, including two broken legs, one of which had to be surgically repaired.

“Broken bones in his face which also had to be surgically repaired. Broken vertebrae in his back, brain bleeds, and numerous cuts with stitches. He is physically recovering at home while trying to come to terms with the loss of his beautiful wife. Now he is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam’s funeral along with her family,” Hutchinson’s mother shared.

The other family member, identified as Ben by family, remains in the hospital in the burn unit.

“Ben is recovering in the burn unit where he underwent surgery to clean out and redress his severe road rash and open wounds. Plastic surgeons also addressed his facial stitches and some on his hands. He will need another skin graft back home in Utah at some point. He needs to be able to put weight on his legs, and his wounds to start healing before he can return home,” Hutchinson’s mother wrote in an update posted to GoFundMe.

A teenage family member who was also in the golf cart is reportedly doing OK.

“Thankfully Brogan only suffered minor injuries. We truly believe a guardian angel was with him that night. Our hope is that with love and support, he can get through the trauma of having been involved in this horrific accident at 17,” Hutchinson’s mother wrote.

Miller’s sister, Mandi Jenkins, told Queen City News’ sister station WCBD that the new couple was on the way back to their Airbnb when they were fatally struck.

Photo: Hutchinson family

“I’ve never seen my sister look so beautiful. And so happy,” Jenkins told WCBD while fighting back tears. “My sister, a daughter, a wife, died in her wedding dress because someone made a terrible decision to get in the car.”

Family members were nearby when they heard the sirens. Jenkins said her mother knew right away.

“It was so dark, but it was so light because of all of the police. I can’t take it out of my brain. And my mom and I ran holding hands. No shoes, no bra, no nothing, just screaming ‘Sammy!’” Jenkins recalled.

Responding officers described seeing “a large crash scene with a golf cart on its side” and several victims among the wreckage. At the center was Komoroski, who, according to affidavits, smelled of alcohol.

Officers said Komoroski was unsteady on her feet and had trouble standing. They asked her to rate her impairment on a scale of one to 10, to which she replied an eight, police said. Officers then asked her to perform a field sobriety test, at which point “she strongly refused and became uncooperative,” documents revealed.

Komoroski was taken into custody and a warrant was obtained for a blood test. Those results have not yet been disclosed.

She was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center where she faces multiple charges including three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and/or death.

Komoroski has a history of speeding-related charges, according to court records.

“Our hearts go out to the first on the scene, first responders, the police, and all the staff at MUSC hospital, we are forever changed by the love we have received,” Hutchinson’s mother said.