MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Why hello there! A 1,400-pound great white shark, named Breton, recently pinged approximately 60 miles offshore near Myrtle Beach.

According to OCEARCH, Breton was 13 feet long and weighed 1,437 pounds at the time of tagging.

“After spending his June and July off in Florida, has he finally started his journey north?” OCEARCH tweeted on August 2.

Breton is somewhat of an anomaly, OCEARCH said.

“While the rest of our actively pinging white sharks are off the Northeast United States or Atlantic Canada, Breton remains in the warm waters off the Southeast US,” they explained.

OCEARCH said this is the latest they’ve seen one of its white sharks stay this far south in the Western North Atlantic. Typically, they notice their white sharks start their migration north from mid-May to June.