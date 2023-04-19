FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The United States supports a request by Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle to modify the bond conditions set in June after his arrest on money-laundering and wildlife-trafficking charges.

In a motion filed in U.S. District in Court in Florence, Antle asked for the change so he could leave the state to “assist in the care of a loved one who has suffered a serious injury.” According to court documents, the person is in a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, Georgia.

Antle and four others were indicted in June 2022. He pleaded not guilty in July and was eventually released from jail on a $250,000 bond.