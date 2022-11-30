OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former South Carolina trooper has been charged with a child sex crime in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was contacted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office regarding the sexual exploitation of a minor case.

After being contacted, an investigation began and evidence was gathered to charge Randy Lynn Quinn Jr., 45, of Oconee, with possession and distributing child sexual abuse material between May and September of 2021.

Deputies said the images were of children. However, the sheriff’s office would not release the number of images of children that were involved.

According to court records, Quinn was charged in 2011 with child pornography charges.

Based on records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Quinn was a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol from 2006 to 2011.

Quinn is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.