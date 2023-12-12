FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 47-year-old former police officer from Pennsylvania with ties to the Conway area has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing child sex abuse materials, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence.

Douglas Perdick, 47, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, who lived in Conway, will have lifetime court-ordered supervision after serving his sentence and will have to pay $9,000 restitution to the victims in the case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

According to evidence presented in court, an FBI online covert employee accessed a group on a mobile application on Nov. 23, 2020, while working in an undercover capacity and noticed a link that had been posted by another user. The link led the undercover FBI employee to a folder containing multiple videos of child sex abuse materials.

During the investigation, The FBI discovered that the user was Perdick and obtained the IP address used by Perdick to share the link. They then linked the IP address to his home in Conway, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

While the FBI was searching his home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Perdick admitted to sharing child sex abuse materials from his phone multiple times.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.