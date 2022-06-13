YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former assistant principal of Northwestern High School who pleaded guilty to sex crimes in May was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday.

Kenneth Williams was Assistant Principal when he was accused of sexual misconduct with a student in 2016.

In court, it was revealed that Williams had a relationship with a member of the victim’s family before the crimes occurred, and testimony from the prosecution and a defense expert witness revealed that a form of coercion or grooming was taking place between the victim and Williams.

18 months on sexual battery charge, 10 year suspended on the assault and battery charge, time served on disseminating obscene material. — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngr) June 13, 2022

The victim, Kinsleigh Long, told the court, “I’m asking for someone here 7 years later to just hear my story.”

Queen City News does not normally name victims of sex crimes, especially those involving children. Long, now in her 20s, chose to go public with her name and story.

“I told two of my friends–people I thought were friends–in the 11th grade before everything came out,” she said, after Monday’s proceedings. “They laughed at me. They laughed at me, and told me no one was going to believe me.”

Williams pleaded guilty on May 31 to the charges of sexual battery with a student, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and disseminating obscene material.

Williams was sentenced to 18 months on his sexual battery charge. He was also issued a 10-year suspended sentence on the assault and battery charge and time served on disseminating obscene material.