LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster County firefighter is being hailed as a hero after he rescued a young boy from a cave on Aug. 13.

These feet and legs belong to an 8-year-old boy who got stuck playing in the caves at a 40-acre rock for over an hour.







“The cave has it’s like a circle; you can go in the big side part of it, and it goes to the top, and you can go over and then come back down the small hole,” says Captain Larry Phillip Pegram. He’s been a firefighter for 17 years.

He says the boy did the same thing last year and was able to go right down.

But this time, his size wedged him in between the rocks.

“I didn’t really know what to think; you know you go into something like that, it’s not really something you see every day,” said fellow firefighter Gillis Robinson. He’s been a firefighter for seven years.

He’s handled several different types of rescues before but never a cave rescue.

Pegram says the pictures don’t really tell how small the space is.

“But it’s actually a very wide space, but it’s very narrow. I mean, you’re talking 12-15 inches tops,” he said.

“It was tight, I mean, it was tight, and it was dark, but you just got to slow down and let your training take over,” Robinson said.

And as soon as the young boy heard that help was there, Robinson says he calmed down tremendously.

The Lancaster County council recognized the first responders who helped during the rescue and presented Robinson with the employee of the quarter for his role in the rescue.

Robinson says he wouldn’t have been able to do it without his teammates.

“Us and EMS and all the first together, we’re all brotherhood and EMS we’re all brothers and sisters,” Robinson said.

And on a scale of 1-10, Robinson ranks this pretty high in his career.

“Definitely a 10.”