YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and his two young daughters were killed in a house fire in York over the weekend, according to the family.

Authorities with the York County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, Oct. 1, to investigate the three deaths.

The house fire happened along Barron Park in York, authorities said. The grandmother of the two young girls told Queen City News the fire happened around 2 a.m. and investigators told the family that the fire started in the kitchen, and something was left on the stove.

Those killed in the fire have been identified as 27-year-old Bryan “B.J.” Patton Jr., 3-year-old Malayah Patton, and 2-year-old Milani Patton.

Investigators reportedly told the family that B.J. was found in the living room and his two daughters were found in the back bedroom of the home.

Photos: Grandmother Sashona Ellis

“The City of York extends our heartfelt condolences to the family who endured this tragic loss. The city supports the firefighters, police officers, EMS, and others who worked tirelessly during this event,” the City of York said in a released statement on Tuesday.

The deaths remain under investigation by the York City Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina State Fire Marshal, and the York County Coroner’s Office.