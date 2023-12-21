SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Drive-shootings are “plaguing Spartanburg County,” according to Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Since 2017, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has received 485 reports of drive-by shootings.

In 2022, there were 62 reports of drive-by shootings. In 2023, there have been 53 reports.

The sheriff’s office has arrested eight people for drive-by shootings this year. Two were adults, and the other six were juveniles, between the ages of 14-17.

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting this year, including an 11-year-old girl.

715 rounds were fired at occupied homes this year, according to investigators.

Sheriff Wright said the following rounds were found at different locations:

.380

9mm

.40

.223 -AR round

.556 – AR round

7.62×39



Sheriff Wright said most of the guns used in these shootings are stolen from unlocked cars.

“If you see someone checking doors, call us,” Wright said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to lock their cars and to stop leaving guns in cars.

“Help us, help you,” Wright said.

The first shooting shown in the video above occurred in April. The sheriff’s office said two people were inside the house, and seven shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The second incident happened in November. Six people were inside the house, and 16 shell casings were recovered.

The third incident took place on Monday. Four people were inside the home, and 23 shell casings were recovered.

Anyone with information about drive-by shootings or car break-ins is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.