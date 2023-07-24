MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A discussion in Washington D.C. about using psychedelics to treat PTSD is stirring up conversation among Grand Strand veterans.

Earlier this month, a group of bipartisan lawmakers pushed to add a provision in the defense bill that would allow for “research on psychedelics to treat PTSD.”

One local veteran, Paul Yurkin, said 22 veterans commit suicide per day and that it is usually because of mental health disorders.

“Because they don’t have a recourse or a therapy group to say, ‘don’t do it,'” Yurkin said. “They’re all alone by themselves, in their room. I have been there.”

“We treat everybody, but veterans are a big target for us because we want to ensure they get the best healthcare possible out there,” said Jacob Lee with Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic.

Lee said having another method of treatment besides antidepressants and SSRIs could be a game changer.

“National stats show that there’s about a 70-80% success rate that is exponentially higher than the typical SSRI treatment,” Lee said. “And there are ways to get that percentages higher, like our company is at a 90/92% rate with our aggressive protocols.”

Currently, the US government classifies psychedelics in the same category as heroin and meth, meaning they have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use which makes them difficult to study.

However, some health experts say they deserve a second look. Yurkin said it’s something the VA is currently researching as it relates to veterans and their mental health.

“But there comes a time at some point that I’ve heard that the pharmaceutical aspect of it is needed to kind, even you out and bring you back a little bit,” Yurkin said.

Lee said while psychedelics, like any drug, can be abused, administering it in a monitored environment with trained professionals makes it safe and effective.

“It is not focused on the chemical imbalance, it’s focused on a structural change in the brain,” Lee said. “Under ketamine therapy, the brain will experience awakening and opening of dormant pathways that have been shut off, the receptors have been shut off, just from those hormones that have been released during that fight-or-flight mode or that panic mode that a lot of people get in.”

The final version of the bill is expected to head to the president’s desk later this year.