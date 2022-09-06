ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia and type two diabetes.

Deputies said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The family told 7NEWS that Boseman is the uncle of the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

“Kinda a concerned and worried time. We just want to find him and want him to be safe when we do find him,” Boseman’s nephew Marshall Bolden said.

First responders, family and friends have had boots on the ground searching since Sunday.

“It makes it a little bit easier when you got support and you’re not out here by yourself looking for someone,” Bolden said.

Boseman was seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a LA baseball cap, according to deputies.

“The biggest thing is to cover as much ground around the residents as possible,” Anderson Rescue Captain Ryan Herring said.

They say the rain overnight may have covered some tracks, but Monday they brought out K-9s and drones to assist with the search.

“It does tamper the K-9’s efforts for a little but the canines are still able to get through it,” Herring said.

Boseman’s family said the only thing they can do right now is keep searching and keep praying.

“He is a gentle giant just to sum it up, a gentle giant,” said Bolden. “God can do anything and that’s what we’re expecting right now is for God to show up and help us find Tony.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4440.