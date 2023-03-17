MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of the Pee Dee Bridge near the Florence County line Wednesday afternoon after receiving multiple 911 calls about a naked man running on the bridge, deputies said in a Facebook post.

Deputies quickly spotted the man, who was not identified in the post, after receiving the calls, and when they tried to approach him, he jumped over the side and into a canal.

A deputy was able to run around a concrete barrier and down an embankment to catch up with the man, who was caught with help from a sheriff’s office detective.

Deputies said Marion County EMS took the man to a regional hospital, and his condition is unknown.