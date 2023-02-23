UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies captured an inmate who escaped the detention center early Wednesday morning in Union County.

According to the Union County Dispatch, an inmate escaped around 2:33 a.m. from the Union County Detention Center.

Residents said it felt like everyone knew about the inmate who escaped. Everyone but William Rochester.

“Looking out my front window this morning I saw three policemen who were rapidly running in my yard,” said Rochester.

It wasn’t until 22-year-old Yasin Amari Razil Richardson was in Rochester’s backyard, being chased and eventually arrested by deputies, that he caught onto what was happening.

Union County Sheriff Jeff Bailey said what Rochester witnessed was the tail end of a long pursuit.

“We had our K-9 units out there, we had SLED aviation, they actually had a helicopter come in and help us with the tracking,” said Sheriff Bailey.

The Sheriff’s Office said Richardson is not the only inmate who has recently escaped. Sheriff Bailey said the problem is overcrowding.

“It’s an overcrowding problem which, you know, everyone is suffering from,” said Sheriff Bailey. “We have an overcrowding problem, we’re trying to do the best we can.”

The sheriff said Richardson escaped by throwing a blanket over a barbed wire fence and jumping over. Richardson’s girlfriend, Ashley Marie Davis, was also arrested on Tillman Street and charged with 2 counts of aiding and abetting an escapee.

“She actually provided him a cell phone and charger and a backpack with food and clothing,” said Sheriff Bailey.

Richardson made it to Davis’ house, but didn’t make it very far after that.

“I wasn’t afraid because I had some of the best in Union County in my yard protecting me and my family,” said Rochester.

Shortly after the arrest, Rochester stopped by the Sheriff’s Office with a thank you note in hand.

“Most people do not see what the police do,” said Rochester. “I happened to see it and I wanted to thank them for everything that they’ve done and for everything that they do.”

Sheriff Bailey said they’re working with the detention center on making some improvements, so this doesn’t happen again.